Fire and Smoke, Palazzo Re Enzo Expelled: The Origin of Fire from the Library

Palazzo re Enso Surrounded by smoke and due to a pungent odor Fire Burned inside. It took place at 1pm today, a startup day event promoted by Unibo, taking place inside dedicated to the area’s new entrepreneurial realities. Immediate evacuation of those present. Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze.

The first information received was that the library located in the palace had caught fire. The alarm went off immediately when smoke began to occupy the premises until it poured out of the historic building.

The area is cordoned off to allow for operations. The extent of the damage currently unknown is unknown and fortunately no one was injured. In addition to the red helmets, 118 health workers and police arrived at the scene. Shortly afterwards, Mayor Matteo Leporum left the nearby Palazzo d’Acurcio.

A Witness He says: “We were inside to deliver our start-up connected with the food world – Nomadic food – When they were instructed to leave the room immediately. In short, the building was relocated. I wore the mask because I could not even breathe air outside the building. There was some panic, but the situation was handled very quickly and fortunately. Sorry for the inconvenience. “

Origin of stocks from the library

After the inspection, the origin of the fire was reconstructed, which began inside the children’s library.Gianno Stopani‘, The causes have not yet been identified. Bookstore staff explain that there were fires on the first floor of the bookstore where the offices are located. Inside the store, when the fire broke out, two employees and a customer immediately went outside and called firefighters, who arrived at the scene a few minutes later. Firefighters put out the fire and the cause of the fire must now be determined, considering the location of the explosion, which may have been caused by a short circuit.

State of the day will be rescheduled

“Following the fire in Palazzo Re Enzo where the protest was taking place today, the intervention of the fire brigade and the police was completed properly and quietly. It was the opening day. Said to be done and re-planned.

Fireplace Photos:

(Last updated at 2pm: Burning look)