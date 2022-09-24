Finland wants to restrict entry of Russian citizens into the country

The Government of Finland intends to introduce new restrictions To significantly restrict the entry of Russian citizens into the country. According to the information obtained from YallaThe number of tourist visas issued to Russian citizens will also be reduced. Flying to New York, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said a draft of the measure had already been prepared, and should be ready soon. Haavisto did not give many details but added that the new restrictions would be very stringent.

In these hours, photos and videos of Long queues From Russian citizens trying to leave the country, both at airports and near land borders with neighboring countries, including Finland. Many men, in particular, try to flee to avoid conscription after the announcement of “Partial packingOf the approximately 300,000 reservists who will go and fight in Ukraine. Finnish border guards said on Friday that the number of Russian citizens trying to enter Finland doubled within a week.

