March 5, 2022

Finland strengthens the railway line between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg: thousands of Russians leave their country

March 5, 2022

there Finland Rail links reinforced with Russiawhich is the dividing line between Helsinki And the Saint Petersburg (far 400 km). In fact, more and more Russians are trying to leave the country. Thousands of people have already crossed the border, even traveling by bus.

high speed trains cheery – which connects the Finnish capital with Saint Petersburg – represents one of the few remaining active connections from Russia to the rest of Europe, after the closure of the airspace of Russian flights carried out by several countries. According to the Finnish state operator VR, the newspaper reads yall, These convoys are fully operational. Russian citizens must prove that they have received the Covid vaccine approved in Finland and can enter only if there is an urgent reason (work or family needs). Always the national broadcaster yall He had examined the attitude of citizens regarding the possibility of the country joining NATO: 53% support it. The last time the question was asked, in 2017, the percentage was still at 19%.

