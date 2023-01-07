Fines, the decision of the municipalities to cancel them by January 31

Listen to the audio version of the article

Not every taxpayer will be fortunate enough to cancel fines of less than €1,000 (which were entrusted to the collection from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2015). In fact, with the budget law, municipalities were given the possibility not to cancel what was owed to their citizens. The collection agency, in accordance with the provisions of the law, has prepared and uploaded the form to the local administrations on its website.

Cancellation is possible by January 31st

We’ll have to wait until January 31st to see if your city council will allow the removal. The collection agency – explaining the press release – has posted on its website the ways bodies other than state administrations, tax agencies and public social security bodies (for example municipalities) must communicate with the collection agent, by January 31, 2023, approval of the potential ruling Not to apply the “partial” write-off of their credits for a remaining amount of up to one thousand euros.

operating instructions

employment www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.itAll information and the form to be used are in the “Credit Institutions” section. A notification of approval of a non-application of removal measure must be sent exclusively to the approved e-mail address (PEC) indicated on the form, together with a copy of the action itself.

The rules established by the budget law

The 2023 Budget Law provides (for loads with a balance amount on January 1, 2023 up to one thousand euros and entrusted for collection from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2015 by bodies other than state administrations, tax agencies and public social security bodies – i.e. for IMU and taxes Other local) rescinds only interest and penalties for default, but will leave the tax due as is. In case Traffic Violations Instead, which are “punitive” in nature, the trap will only serve to halt the interest. However, municipalities can stop the mechanism by decision. In fact, the Budget Law (Article 1, Paragraph 229) provides that municipalities can in any case exercise the right not to apply “partial” cancellation (and thus avoid cancellation of amounts due by means of penalties and interest) by adopting, by January 31, 2023, a provision Specific sent to the collection agent always on the same date. In the case of fines, if the penalty is lifted, there is nothing to pay. Thus, the gambit, in its final form, tasks mayors with the choice of whether or not to cancel old fines, in part (interest) or in whole.

More space for municipalities

Instead, the amnesty will be automatic for amounts owed to state departments, tax agencies and public social security institutions. Initially, the automatic cancellation of amounts related to municipalities, such as those for old fines and unpaid taxes, was also envisaged. However, when discussing the budget law, the government decided to grant more powers to mayors. However, many municipalities (such as Rome and Milan) have already said that, given the needs of the budget, they are not willing to offer discounts, and therefore also to pay fines, because they cannot afford them: therefore they will not be bound by remission.