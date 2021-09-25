Finding footprints that rewrite history – Libero Quotidiano

Humans have been in America 23,000 years agoThis is evidenced by some footprints that have just been discovered in New Mexico. This is the oldest trace of human presence on the continent and proves that someone lived there even before the last ice age. The discovery was made by researchers from Bournemouth University, in collaboration with the US Geological Survey. The footprints in question were found inside White Sands National Park, in New Mexico.

I left footprints in the soft mud at the bottom of the lakeIt has been solidified and preserved for all these thousands of years, trapping even the seeds of primitive plants within it. The crystallization of the footprints – which came to us later – also occurred thanks to the glaciation of the lake due to the period of extreme cold. “Our dating of ancient seeds is very accurate and shows the stratification of seeds belonging to different historical periods within the same footprint – he explained Kathleen Springer USGS. – Radiocarbon analysis made it possible to determine its date.

This is an unusual discovery. In fact, until now it was always believed that the oldest human settlements on the American continent date back about 16 thousand years. Archaeologists believe that human presence before this period is unlikely. However, the latest discovery says otherwise. There are different types of footprints: there are human footprints, but there are also footprints of some types of animals such as Birds, mammoths and wolves. This indicates that there is an interaction between humans, animals and even the natural environment. “We can assume that our ancestors were pragmatic, dedicated to hunting and adopting survival strategies, but what we see through these traces is game activity involving individuals of different ages – explained the professor. Matthew Bennett -. A true insight into everyday life at the time.”