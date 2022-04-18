Find out what it is, do not fall into the trap!

The allure of logic puzzles and the possibility of getting caught in a trap makes the challenge even more interesting. what is he talking about? Find out by reading the topic hidden between the lines. At the end of the article you will find the solution as always, let’s see who will win.

I solve puzzle logic escaping from hate impasse It is the next level the real player reaches! It’s a matter of getting involved without fear of losing, on the other hand when it comes to accepting a challenge it totally means it. Puzzles are an excellent hobby and hobby, especially if you use your smartphone and computer a lot. So what are you waiting for? Fix it!

The puzzle logic They are the most famous and sought after, but at the same time the most things that make you lose your mind. This time I’ll be good, I won’t charge you a specific time, I stay on the page as long as I want, but remember that I already know the solution to the current puzzle.

The delivery says just like this:

“Equal to more than one word, who calls me insults me. Who am I?”

Let’s say if you are able to read between the lines, with a little common sense, you can find your long-awaited answer in no time. Sometimes imagination and logic meet, and it happens precisely in such challenges.

Scroll to read the answer and explanation!

Logical Puzzle: Solve No Trick!

In our site you can enjoy a lot of challenges, because we have curated the style and rules of many puzzles. If you like mysterious pictures I recommend the rebus puzzle versionYou will see that you will be satisfied. Alternatively, if you stay in today’s logic, it means that you want to get to the heart of the matter. Let’s see which of the two found the right solution, now I’ll tell you my own!

Never as in this case, a picture is worth a thousand words! You could have found the solution only by putting in common sense, as you have already advised, but not only that. Puzzles are not to be sought in the literal sense.

when you are told, “Read between the lines”, means a different analysis than the analysis you would normally do when reading any text. Philosophy a little, it is well known that what is worth so much and is often underestimated, especially by those who call it recklessly, is the solution of the riddle of logic.

The correct answer is: Silence!

As always you’ve been careless, practice more, see you in the next puzzle, I’ll take revenge on you.