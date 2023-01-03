January 3, 2023

Final Fantasy 9 remake coming? Kitase promises a big announcement in 2023 that has nothing to do with FF7 – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax January 3, 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase has promised just that Square Enix In 2023 plans to “big announcement” Related to the Final Fantasy saga but unrelated to the Chapter VII universe. It can be a lot to talk about Final Fantasy 9 Remake game?

2023 will be the year of Final Fantasy 16 but also the year of Final Fantasy 7 with the launch of Ever Crisis mobile, except for unexpected events, and many news about the second episode of the remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, scheduled for the winter staggered 2024.

As already reported in a previous news story, Kitase promised the news would arrive during the new year with a welcome message posted on the Square Enix website. Now thanks to Gematsu’s most comprehensive translation, we know that among the company’s good intentions for 2023 there also seems to be a “big announcement” completely unrelated to Final Fantasy 7, which obviously can’t say anything at the moment. Here is Kitase’s full message translated:

“This year’s Final Fantasy 16 is set, which means Yoshi-p (Naoki Yoshida, FF16 Producer, Editor) needs your support now more than ever. Cheer for him as he’s doing the best he can.”

“Also, development on the title he spawned, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is picking up his pace. I’m sure many of you will be trying to imagine how to recreate some of the game’s most iconic scenes, and we’ll have more details to share when the time is right.”

“There’s also another big announcement unrelated to Final Fantasy 7 that I can’t say anything about yet. Rest assured we’re working hard to make sure 2023 is the most exciting year yet.”

Final Fantasy IX, the game’s cast of characters

As Gematsu reminds us, a remake of Final Fantasy 9 and a Modified version of Final Fantasy Tactics It appeared on the long list of games stolen from Nvidia GeForce Now data in September 2021. In the case of Square Enix, several such games have been confirmed, such as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition, Kingdom Hearts 4, and Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

As for Final Fantasy 9, this isn’t the first time a possible remake has been talked about, given that Square Enix seems willing to relaunch the game as well through other commercials, such as the animated children’s TV series. We’ll see, for sure, the remake of Chapter 9 will be a “significant announcement” in all respects.

