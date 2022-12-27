December 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Final Fantasy 16 will show the power of PS5, Vendetta trailer in real time, says Yoshida – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 27, 2022 1 min read

the product Naoki Yoshida Unveiling the latest stunning trailer for Final Fantasy 16 Completely in real time, also indicating that the game will be shown The power of PS5 hardware.

Yoshi-P’s words come from the latest Final Fantasy 14 message from the producer’s livestream, where he accurately stated that all of the elements we saw in the “Vendetta” trailer are accounted for in At present and that, if desired, it is possible to move the camera at will in the sequences shown.

“It’s all in real time. No loading! It’s become a game that makes you say ‘Look at the power of PS5!'” Yoshida said, as reported by Genki on Twitter.

In fact, based on what we’ve seen so far in the Final Fantasy 16 trailers, it seems that the game is preparing very well from a graphical point of view, but for all the right reviews it will be necessary to wait for its debut in stores.

In this regard, we remind you that the release date is set in June 22, 2023Final Fantasy 16 will be timed exclusively for PS5. The game will be fully dubbed in Italian. If you want to know more, here is our special dedicated to Italian voice actors.

See also  Stray, the developers present the real cats that inspired the protagonist - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Google Images Dangers | How to rearrange your life

December 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Why is everyone talking about the asteroid Ryugu and where it came from

December 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Zap! At Christmas, he presented an entire issue of the magazine dedicated to retro gaming systems – Multiplayer.it

December 26, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

New updates are exciting for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, weekend (maps) » ILMETEO.it

December 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This money is in the fold of Soumahoro, which annoys the Democrats

December 27, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Apollo 13, the space mission that risked becoming a tragedy

December 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Exotic” minerals and new discoveries. Space is a mine of curiosity

December 27, 2022 Karen Hines