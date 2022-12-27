Final Fantasy 16 will show the power of PS5, Vendetta trailer in real time, says Yoshida – Nerd4.life

the product Naoki Yoshida Unveiling the latest stunning trailer for Final Fantasy 16 Completely in real time, also indicating that the game will be shown The power of PS5 hardware.

Yoshi-P’s words come from the latest Final Fantasy 14 message from the producer’s livestream, where he accurately stated that all of the elements we saw in the “Vendetta” trailer are accounted for in At present and that, if desired, it is possible to move the camera at will in the sequences shown.

“It’s all in real time. No loading! It’s become a game that makes you say ‘Look at the power of PS5!'” Yoshida said, as reported by Genki on Twitter.

In fact, based on what we’ve seen so far in the Final Fantasy 16 trailers, it seems that the game is preparing very well from a graphical point of view, but for all the right reviews it will be necessary to wait for its debut in stores.

In this regard, we remind you that the release date is set in June 22, 2023Final Fantasy 16 will be timed exclusively for PS5. The game will be fully dubbed in Italian. If you want to know more, here is our special dedicated to Italian voice actors.