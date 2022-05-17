Final Fantasy 15 Reaches 10 Million Copies Sold, Are Production Costs Refundable? – Multiplayer.it

Final Fantasy 15 reached the height 10 million copies sold in the world six years after its launch. The announcement came with a post from the game’s official Twitter account. An undoubtedly important milestone, which refers to director Hajime Tabata’s words in an old interview released before launch, means that sales of the game should now commandeer cover development costs.

At the end of March 2016, so before debuting in stores, Tabata explained that ten million copies would be needed to cover development costs for Final Fantasy 15 and various related projects, such as the CG Kingsglaive movie and the animated series Brothers. However, we don’t know how accurate Tabata’s estimate was at the time and suspect that it also takes into account post-launch DLC production, PC porting work, etc., as well as subsequent commercial deals, like that one. Inclusion of the game in the collection of free titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Final Fantasy 15 was a game with a long and turbulent genesis, which may have caused production costs to rise. The game was announced as Final Fantasy Versus-13 during E3 2006, and underwent a reboot in the following years, only to be re-released to the public in 2013 as Final Fantasy 15, with the reins of the project moving from Tetsuya Nomura to Hajime. Tabata the following year. The game was launched on November 29, 2016, and received positive reviews from international critics, despite some shortcomings and narrative loopholes, which were partially resolved with post-launch support.

Staying on the topic, Final Fantasy 15 is among the games included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog that Sony introduced yesterday.