FIMMG Bari – Regional Ranking of General Practitioners Valid for 2023

Several errors exist: FIMMG writes to the region

Friday October 21 2022

Protection 72/22 dated 10/202022

Eg. Health advisor in Puglia

Eg. Promotion Department Manager

Health and wellness in the Apulia region

Subject: Decision of the Director of the Strategy and Governance Department in the presentation September 28, 2022, n. 345 Provisional approval of the regional arrangement for general practitioners in effect for the year 2023 pursuant to Article 15 of the National Collective Agreement for the Regulation of Relationships with General Practitioners, as amended by Article 2 of the ACN of 06/21/2018.

Eg. guesser,

The relevant executive decision was published in BUR Puglia n.108 dated 06/10/2022.

Several subscribers reported errors in the attribution of scores. These errors appear to be numerous and systematic in scope, and may be caused by technical problems with the first application of the supplied computer system.

We invite you to proceed in self-defense by reviewing the temporary arrangement 2023, while suspending the requirements for the final submission of a request for re-examination of interested parties prior to the publication of the latter in accordance with Article. 19, paragraph 5, of the current ACN (April 2022)

Waiting for your reply and announcement of availability of any further information, Best Regards.

Regional Secretary General

Dr. Donato Monopoly