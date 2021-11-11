Fights, Exploration and Bosses in many gameplay videos – Nerd4.life

Closed beta of elden ring, which will give the lucky ones who received a code from Bandai Namco the chance to try out the new work from From Software beforehand. To pass the wait that separates us from the first session of network testing or for those who will have to wait directly to get the full version, here’s a good feast play video It features combat, exploration, and even some optional bosses.

The videos were published in the last hours by foreign game magazines and content creators who had the opportunity to try out the contents of the previously closed beta. All videos last half an hour, so there is plenty of meat, including Coach and Optional Fields.

The first video is clearly our tried-and-tested Elden Ring beta, while the second shows warrior, hero, enchanted knight, and bloody wolf, essentially all classes available in the beta except for the Prophet, which gives us a way to notice driving differences of various weapons and make some spells. The rest of the game’s videos were shot with Bloody Wolf, and it seems to be a very popular category, but it’s still interesting for the content offered and the shared opinions.

Elden Ring will be available from February 25 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. If you don’t want to not prepare for the beta, we recommend that you read our guide on how to pass the Elden Ring network test without dying… many times.