July 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

superbike donington park

Fifth round live, TV and live broadcast schedules

Mirabelle Hunt July 12, 2022 2 min read

Alvaro Bautista is in the lead with 220 points, Jonathan Rea at -36, and defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu with 79 points. This is the podium for the overall standings towards the stage at Donington Park, the scene of the fifth round of the Superbike season just over a month from Misano. The championship is still long, but the Ducati rider is already doing some escape tests compared to cannibals and the 2021 world champion. Changing course so as not to complicate the defense of the world crown any more. Watch out for Michael Rinaldi too, is the double podium at Misano the turning point of the season? Other house occupants Alex Louise and Scott Redding are also expected to reach the gate, still looking for someone sharp, not to mention the luxurious wild card Peter Hickman. A fifth event for the 2022 Superbike is definitely not to be missed.

Highlights of Corsedimoto

The complete program of the tour at Donington Park will be posted on Sky Sport MotoGP for a fee, upon request on SkyGo and NowTV. The two long Superbike races will also be broadcast live on TV8, with a two-hour delay to the Superpole Race. The times below are Italian times, and remember the hour difference with Great Britain. Corsedimoto will, as usual, offer Superbike features for free and without the need for registration.

Friday 15 July 2022

11:30-12:15 WorldSBK – Workout 1 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)
12:25-13:10 WorldSSP – Exercise 1
16:00-16:45 WorldSBK – Training 2 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)
17:00-16:45 WorldSSP – Exercise 2

See also  "The season for Locatelli and McKinney is over"

Saturday 16 July 2022

10:00-10:30 WorldSBK – Exercise 3
11:25-11:45 WorldSSP – Superpole (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)
11:10-11:25 WorldSBK – Superpole (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)
15:00 WorldSBK – Race 1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)
16:15 WorldSSP – Race 1 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 17 July 2022

10:00-10:15 WorldSBK – Warm-up
10:25-10:40 WorldSSP – Warm-up
12:00 WorldSBK – Superpole Race (Live broadcast from Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8 delayed at 14:00)
13:30 WorldSSP – Race 2 (Sky Sport MotoGP live)
15:00 WorldSBK – Race 2 (live stream from Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

Photo: worldsbk.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Milan, on Sportitalia, you will be able to watch the pre-season for the Italian champions: details

July 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
6 min read

Djokovic: “Wimbledon is always special, I’m waiting for news from the USA”

July 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Verstappen and Red Bull are closer

July 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Softball, World Games 2022: Italy also falls against USA. Blue won 6-0

July 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Amor Polenta is so soft, the rich and greedy plum cake that recharges you with gluttony!

July 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

United States: Philadelphia says goodbye to indoor masks

July 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The first image was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope

July 12, 2022 Karen Hines