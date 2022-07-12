Fifth round live, TV and live broadcast schedules

Alvaro Bautista is in the lead with 220 points, Jonathan Rea at -36, and defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu with 79 points. This is the podium for the overall standings towards the stage at Donington Park, the scene of the fifth round of the Superbike season just over a month from Misano. The championship is still long, but the Ducati rider is already doing some escape tests compared to cannibals and the 2021 world champion. Changing course so as not to complicate the defense of the world crown any more. Watch out for Michael Rinaldi too, is the double podium at Misano the turning point of the season? Other house occupants Alex Louise and Scott Redding are also expected to reach the gate, still looking for someone sharp, not to mention the luxurious wild card Peter Hickman. A fifth event for the 2022 Superbike is definitely not to be missed.

Highlights of Corsedimoto

The complete program of the tour at Donington Park will be posted on Sky Sport MotoGP for a fee, upon request on SkyGo and NowTV. The two long Superbike races will also be broadcast live on TV8, with a two-hour delay to the Superpole Race. The times below are Italian times, and remember the hour difference with Great Britain. Corsedimoto will, as usual, offer Superbike features for free and without the need for registration.

Friday 15 July 2022

11:30-12:15 WorldSBK – Workout 1 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

12:25-13:10 WorldSSP – Exercise 1

16:00-16:45 WorldSBK – Training 2 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

17:00-16:45 WorldSSP – Exercise 2

Saturday 16 July 2022

10:00-10:30 WorldSBK – Exercise 3

11:25-11:45 WorldSSP – Superpole (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

11:10-11:25 WorldSBK – Superpole (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

15:00 WorldSBK – Race 1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

16:15 WorldSSP – Race 1 (Live Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 17 July 2022

10:00-10:15 WorldSBK – Warm-up

10:25-10:40 WorldSSP – Warm-up

12:00 WorldSBK – Superpole Race (Live broadcast from Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8 delayed at 14:00)

13:30 WorldSSP – Race 2 (Sky Sport MotoGP live)

15:00 WorldSBK – Race 2 (live stream from Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

Photo: worldsbk.com