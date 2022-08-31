FIFA 23 is available a month ago on Xbox through a glitch – Nerd4.life

The British newspaper, the Mirror, reported that FIFA 23 had become Available on Xbox with one month in advance Today, August 30, 2022. The EA game release date is September 30, 2022, but for a while the game was available early.

According to reports, FIFA 23 was available on Xbox One in full format, with all modes Including FIFA Ultimate Team: Users have already started sharing the FUT values ​​of the most popular players online.

It seems that the problem originated from the version FIFA 23 Closed Beta: Those who had access to it were able to upgrade to the full game and thus get all the content of the normal game. It also appears that some have also gained access to the sets of unreleased soundtracks and games.



FIFA 23 stadiums

According to the reports of some users, the . file Bug no longer active The download file is no longer available in the Xbox Library. Others seem to still be able to log in, but it will likely take a while for EA to permanently block everything, provided you haven’t already done so while writing these words.

Electronic Arts has not issued an official comment on this matter. Finally, remember that those who bought FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition They will be able to get into the game on September 27, 2022. They should have been the first, but that is no longer the case.

This isn’t the first time EA has made a “special objective” for the game: the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 was on sale for €0.06 and it looks like pre-orders will be honored.