Fidez and her birthday cake by Chiara Ferragni: complaints and self-irony

Lorelei Reese October 15, 2021 1 min read

Cake themed lawsuit for 32 years Fidez. Present Chiara Ferragni for her husband. The 32-year-old rapper and his wife Chiara Ferragni He makes another extravagant, besides sarcasm, gift for his crazy half… all to enjoy!

Not only are the sweet words and photos memorialized for their most beautiful moments together, not to mention the emoji necklace depicting all the Ferragnez family members – but the influencer gives the celebrity Fidez a customized cake with the theme of the complaint.

The rapper, proud and happy with the gift, posts photos of the majestic sweetheart on his Instagram profile, ironically mocking – as usual – the subject of complaints.

happy Birthday to me. A thousand of these complaints

Everyone knows the dozens of complaints Fedez received last year. From the ones the Codacons did to fundraise in the event of a full-blown pandemic last year, to the slander some members of the League consider senders. Last access is the warning sent by the advisor Valspina by Fratelli d’Italia.

Law notebooks, pointing fingers, judge’s gavel, and many recorded letters. A perfect cake for the occasion.

