Fiat X1/9, an eternal legend: a spectacular rally, in every detail

Fiat

the Fiat X1/9 It is one of the most iconic cars made by the Turin brand. Produced between 1972 and 1989, it is a Targa, that type of body halfway between a coupé and a spider, which has become obsolete in recent years. The car in question is derived from a concept car: the Autobianchi A112 Bertone Runabout. As for the mechanics, they were based on those of the FIAT 128 Coupé.

Under the hood of Fiat X1/9 There was a transverse 4-cylinder engine of 1290 cc with 75 hp. However, the chassis was derived from its “cousin”, the Lancia Stratos with which it also shared a designer: Marcello Gandini. Over the years, this key has become increasingly iconic, to the point that it has inspired many designers to try to imagine a reinterpretation with a modern key.

FIAT X1/9 National Rally Champion in Tuscany

In Italy there is a great passion for this car and it is no coincidence that a few days ago, on June 30, in Tuscany, it was Fiat X1/9 National MeetingThe event took place in Castelfiorentino in the province of Florence, where dozens of people arrived in their cars. The cars were first displayed in Piazza Gramsci and then left for a mobile tour of the Tuscan hinterland between the provinces of Florence and Siena.

Teresa Galante coordinated everything, while the event in question was organized by X1/9 Italy ClubEven today this model makes the hearts of many enthusiasts beat. In particular, in recent years the car has become popular among collectors. There is also a Dallara version of this model built in 1975: ExononovWhich in its final version was equipped with a 1600 cc engine with a power of more than 200 hp. However, in 1974, an Abarth version was also manufactured which was equipped with an engine Fiat 124 Abarth Rally With a displacement of 1840 cc and a maximum power of 200 hp.