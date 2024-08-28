Fiat Multipla 2025: Video shows what the Anti-Dacia will look like?

Fiat Multipla 2025 It’s getting closer and closer. It’s now been about 8 months since its debut and it’s clear that rumors and updates about the specifications of this long-awaited model are multiplying on the web which, as we told you in our previous article, Fiat will try to give Dacia a serious run for its money.

This is what the ultimate anti-Dacia could look like: the 2025 Fiat Multipla

We remind you that the Fiat Multipla 2025, currently also known as Fiat Giga PandaIt will share the frame and many structural components with the latter. Citroën C3 Aircross and the new Opel FronteraThis new Fiat model is also designed for large families and should measure approximately 4.40 mFiat expands its electric offerings.

We remind you that the future Fiat will be available in 5 and 7-seater versions. Moreover, it is also expected Fiat Grand Panda 100 percent electric and hybrid versions that will be the entry level in the range. So buyers will have to choose between powertrain and electric motor. While waiting for the official presentation of the 2025 Fiat Multipla, the car was previewed in a “pixelated” image during the event From July 11th. This image has contributed to arousing curiosity about this model, whose official name has not yet been confirmed.

We remind you that this model, which will be manufactured on the Stellantis Smart Cars platform, will be produced in North Africa, specifically at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, where, in addition to the Citroën Ami, New Fiat Topolino. The car will replace Fiat Tipo In the Italian company’s range as the new top of the brand’s range that we remember as the best-selling of the range worldwide.

Speaking of the Fiat Multipla 2025, here is a video presentation from the YouTube channel Beloved1 Which anticipates what should be the design lines of the future model of the Italian major car manufacturer and which will certainly be talked about for a long time in the coming years and which will probably be one of the best-selling cars among the world’s present Torino brand range of the Stellantis group.