September 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Few people know this ideal plant for the balcony with wonderful fruits that are resistant for several months

Few people know this ideal plant for the balcony with wonderful fruits that are resistant for several months

Gerald Bax September 16, 2021 2 min read

Summer is coming to an end, temperatures drop and days get shorter. Everything around us is changing. The colors become darker and less intense and the summer garden flowers fade.

But in fact, if you find the right plants, those that are resistant to cold, we can have colorful gardens and balconies even in winter. For example, we can farm This unusual plant with a column of flowers, or to make the outdoor space unique and special This abundant plant that blooms in the rain.

Few people know this ideal plant for the balcony with wonderful fruits that are resistant for several months

Today we at ProiezionidiBorsa, want to suggest to our readers, a very special and typical winter plant named Nertera granadensis.

Unfortunately, few people know this ideal plant for walkways with wonderful fruits that are resistant for several months. Nertera is a small, decorative and evergreen plant, ideal for decorating balconies and gardens. It has intertwined stems, small bright green leaves and inconspicuous flowers that bloom in June.

But what is surprising about this small plant is its fruits. Round berries like pearls, inedible, which last for many months. Its color depends on the variety chosen, but it is usually red or orange.

how to plant

Neterera is a very rustic plant that loves light and air. However, it fears direct exposure to sunlight that can damage its leaves. Plant prefers temperate climate and not cold temperatures. In fact, if you grow it in pots, remember during the winter to move it to a sheltered location or put it indoors.

See also  A remaster is coming, according to Kotaku - Nerd4.life

Watering is constant during spring and summer, while in winter the watering will be significantly reduced. Remember to avoid stagnation of water, which can damage the roots.

A fast-growing plant that needs fertile, sandy, well-drained soil. During the summer we mix natural fertilizers based on nitrogen, potassium and phosphorous in the irrigation water. Moreover, it requires little maintenance, it will be enough to simply remove dry parts.

dangerous diseases

Nertera can be affected by parasites and aphids Which slows down its growth and makes it unpleasant. To eliminate them, you only need to use a natural or chemical pesticide. If the leaves became dark, it was probably sunburned, while if the plant was suffering and withering, we gave it a little water.

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings in this article, which can be referenced Who is the”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp and the message without typing (but not in the usual voice)

September 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

A timed free demo for everyone, and then – Nerd4.life

September 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New trailer and launch period, pre-registrations open – Nerd4.life

September 15, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

“Postcard wheelbase of the past”, Pianchi’s phrase creates tension with M5s. De Mayo: “Surprise. Azolina’s work is generous.”

September 16, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has replaced three ministers from his cabinet

September 16, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Cottarelli’s (inappropriate) sermon on retirement

September 16, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Sonia Bruganelli Explains Why Not Attacking Tommaso Yeti In Gf Vip6

September 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese