In Italy, cornmeal is used almost exclusively to make polenta. There are countless ways to use polenta, even when it is from the day before. However, there is very little imagination regarding cornmeal. It’s a shame, because you can actually do things with it Curious.

Few people know the two phenomenal ways of using cornmeal without making polenta.

Here it is, very useful tips for the arrival of summer, when hot polenta is definitely not perfect.

To bread

The cornmeal for polenta is ideal for making very crunchy bread.

Moreover, using this flour makes fried foods less greasy.

There is only one thing: it must be mixed in half with breadcrumbs or another type of flour. Use only cornmeal, as it makes the fries tough on the outside. When combined with a good dose of 0 wheat flour, breadcrumbs, or rice flour, the result is truly amazing.

Even the eyes will have their turn: the breaded fried bread will have a bright yellow color, which is very attractive.

For every fare I’m nachos

For all Mexican recipes, come Nachos To the tortilla, another type of cornmeal is referred to. However, polenta flour can be used to make special nachos if mixed with wheat flour.

So just make a mixed dough, with cornmeal for porridge, wheat flour, spices to taste, and water. Once you have a compact base, roll it well and cut out the shapes to be fried.

Nachos obtained in this way is wonderful.

These are two intriguing ways to use cornmeal during the summer and make delicious dishes.