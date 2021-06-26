Few people know that exercising for an hour and a half a week makes teeth incredibly strong

The dentist bill is one of those times when we really want to take our first trip to the moon. Like an unexpected tax bill, we always find ourselves spending more than we would like. But it is not the fault of the dentists it is obvious but often only because of us and neglect of our mouth. On the other hand, with a better investment like that for the teeth and gums so we don’t find ourselves spending exorbitant amounts. A lot of dental care involves good habits and nutrition, but few people know that exercising for an hour and a half a week strengthens teeth incredibly.

It’s not us who say that but the doctors themselves that sports and physical activity, especially outdoors, are good for the teeth too. This is not only due to the vitamin D we take with the sun but also to get rid of sugars and toxins that are also attracted in the oral cavity.

But in the habits that we must all adopt to maintain dental health, there is also regular, restorative sleep. In addition to, of course, brushing your teeth well by changing your toothbrush often, use mouthwash regularly, and avoid or limit sugary and carbonated drinks.

Beans and chickpeas are an unexpected surprise

Now let’s see what foods give our teeth strength and resistance over time. Even as children, the dentist rightly teaches us that calcium is the most precious mineral for our teeth. Perfect and Reconnect with Vitamin D for Sun and Sports which together with Vitamin C and Calcium form the perfect union for dental health. So here fruits and vegetables are also pioneers in dental health but with two foods that are unknown in this case but beneficial like chickpeas and beans.

Also very good are leafy vegetables, fish, spinach and cerealCelery, carrots, dried fruits and berries. They all contain vitamins and minerals that are ideal for the health of our mouth and smile.

