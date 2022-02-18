Few people know that baking soda is not only used for cooking and cleaning but also to help relieve the discomfort of this common health problem.

Baking soda is an inexpensive product we all usually have at home and readily available on supermarket and drugstore shelves. It looks like a very fine white powder and its uses are really endless.

It is considered one of the best remedies for grandmothers. It is used for washing clothes, fermenting bread and many other foods, to relieve foot pain after hiking, and for many other functions. Few people know that baking soda is not only used for cooking and cleaning, but in fact, it can also be used to “cure” and relieve the discomfort and itching associated with hemorrhoids.

What are hemorrhoids?

Hemorrhoids are real PathologyMany people suffer from it all over the world. It is very unpleasant and sometimes becomes so painful that it requires medical attention. It is located in the middle of the anal canal and consists of vascular tissue, connective tissue, fibers and collagen.

there their job Consists of maintenance and containment of stool.

Unfortunately, hemorrhoids are prone to irritation, and when this happens we try to find an immediate solution that can relieve the discomfort.

Among the various natural remedies, in addition to immersing the part in warm water for example, we have bicarbonate. With its antiseptic and refreshing power, it is able to reduce the discomfort and itching that this ailment generally involves.

The treatment of hemorrhoids is to immerse the anus in special trays purchased at the pharmacy or in bidet water. Simply fill the tray with warm water and add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. You will immediately feel refreshed and comfortable. This process can be repeated several times a day depending on the severity.

If we have internal and external hemorrhoids, then internal washing with water and bicarbonate can be done once a week.

Baking soda can also be used to prevent hemorrhoids.

Simply switch out the water, bicarbonate, and intimate cleanser we usually use in our daily laundry.