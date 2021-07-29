Osteoporosis is a disease that can affect any age, but the incidence of it is higher in women, especially after menopause. This unfortunately depends on the lack of estrogen which is very important to protect our bones.

Menopause and its association with osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease consisting of low bone mass. Then the injured person becomes more susceptible to fractures or various traumas. Women are particularly affected, especially after menopause. But several factors influence this process, including nutrition. We discovered this in a recent study in a previous article “And thus menopause can be delayed by more than 3 years against osteoporosis and heart disease.”

Few people know but this exercise is a real cure for all osteoporosis and menopause

But what to do to try to increase bone density and reduce pain? A recent study demonstrated the effectiveness of clinical Pilates in this area. according to researchers Parameters that measure bone density of the people analyzed increased. Not only that, the quality of life of the women in the study also improved. In addition, this exercise has proven to be effective in relieving pain.

Clinical Pilates is a form of Pilates that enhances motor skills. It improves posture and is also effective in correcting imbalanced muscles. It is highly recommended for the elderly or those with mobility issues for this very reason. But be careful, because only specialists such as physiotherapists can perform these exercises. We’re wary of gym training sessions that claim the opposite. We are looking for specialized structures that provide this service.

Therefore, few people know about it, but this training is a real remedy for all diseases of osteoporosis and menopause.

With Clinical Pilates, we can strengthen bones and reduce pain. But be careful, let’s not confuse it with fitness exercises or Pilates posture.

