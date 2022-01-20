Everyone will feel sick with some streak of fever and some diarrhea. In this period, above all, the thought immediately goes to Covid or at most to the flu. Took a bit of anxiety we ran to the pharmacy to do it Quick wipe to ward off the worst.

In fact, this symptom is very common for a large variety of diseases. Influenza or Covid are just two of these, the most common we think of. But faced with such symptoms that often resolve themselves within a few hours, we can suffer from this other disease.

Fever, nausea and diarrhea may be symptoms not only of influenza but also of this foodborne animal disease.

The disease we are talking about is salmonellosis, an infection caused by the bacterial agent Salmonella. In nature there are more than 2,000 different species, called serotypes, belonging to the Salmonella group.

We’ve certainly heard of it with Escherichia Coli or Clostridium Botulinum, the latter of which is responsible for the most well-known food poisoning. Although it appears completely harmless, some individuals are more at risk. Salmonellosis appears to be the second most common zoonotic disease in the European Union.Financial Supervisory Authority.

Symptoms and ways of transmission

The greatest risk of salmonellosis comes mainly from contaminated food. Especially when it comes to an eggPork and even poultry. The main problem with these bacteria is that contaminated food does not appear to change. No color changes, strong odors, or changes in texture.

The severity of symptoms depends on several factors. It begins with digestive disorders such as fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Even the most serious conditions such as bacteremia or infections affecting the bones or meninges in the most fragile materials. Symptoms usually appear 12-36 hours after eating contaminated food. They may last 4-7 days, but they usually have a benign course. We follow the doctor’s instructions as stated inHigher Institute of Health.

Prevention is always better than cure

Basic hygiene rules are very effective in preventing salmonellosis. But be careful not to use the same knife for raw meat and then again when cooking it. Cooking is very effective but the effect is nullified if we are not careful. Also, pay attention when we break eggs.

We keep raw meat separate from cooked meat, and always wash fruits and vegetables well before eating them. Remember to wash your hands and generally try to eat these more dangerous foods well cooked. We sterilize all kitchen utensils well.

Hence, fever, nausea and diarrhea can be symptoms not only of influenza but also of this foodborne animal disease. Never underestimate these symptoms and see your family doctor immediately. But we also remember to pay attention to the sponge for washing dishes, Sterilization is simple. If we use it without changing it too often or cleaning it well, we can get rid of any germs and bacteria like salmonella.

deepen

Apathy, loss of appetite and bleeding gums may be some of the symptoms of deficiency of this important vitamin