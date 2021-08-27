Ferrero goes to dinner with Mayor Raggi in Rome: here are the pictures

Rome – Dinner in Rome, in a restaurant in the historic district of Testaccio, between the mayor of the Eternal City, Virginia Raggi, and the president of Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, an authentic Roman. Meeting work to talk about Popular sports project for youth And it ended with Ferrero’s support for Raggi in light of the administrative elections to be held in Rome on 3 and 4 October next: “We have a well-managed mayor for five years – Words from the president of Sampdoria – There is a sports ban and there are many children who need to exercise. So I’m with the mayor because she has a good project“.”In these years We have worked a lot in school gyms and municipal sports centers – X-ray talk –It starts with the popular sport and leads to great Olympic resultsWe’ve made Capital Rhyme Gardens and Villas completely available at no cost and now we continue to move forward in that direction“.