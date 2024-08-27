Ferrari, the model worth 13 million euros, abandoned in a barn: when they found its owner, they boiled the white

Finding a Ferrari worth €13 million abandoned in a barn sounds like the beginning of a novel, but it’s a true story.

A dusty barn, hidden in the countryside, held priceless secret:A Ferrari worth 13 million euros, wrapped in dust and cobwebs.

The car, a jewel of Italian automotive engineering, remained forgotten, like the buried treasureBut how did it end up there? And who could be its mysterious owner?

This exciting discovery shocked the world of car collectors and vintage car enthusiasts, giving life to a story that It looks like something out of a novel..

hidden treasure

Finally, the Prancing Horse’s gem has seen the light of day again. A 1957 Ferrari, hidden for years in a French farmhouse, has recently been auctioned, confirming its existence. One of a kind pieceThe car is unanimously considered an aesthetic and mechanical masterpiece, and has fascinated car collectors and enthusiasts from all over the world. Its history, shrouded in mystery, and its exceptional preservation have made it one of the most sought-after in recent years.

While the extraordinary discovery on a French farm has stunned the world on the one hand, there have been many doubts about the veracity of the story. How could such a valuable car have remained hidden for years in such pristine condition? Some believe it is a The setting was studied on the drawing board. To increase the value of the auction. But others prefer to believe in the magic of fate.

Who is the owner?

The Ferrari California, initially estimated at €12 million, has been sold for an extraordinary €12 million. 16.3 millionexceeding all expectations. This result confirms the invaluable value of Ferrari models, and in particular, cars that have been owned by celebrities of great caliber. Alain DelonIn fact, it was discovered that the precious Ferrari belonged to the French actor and director who passed away a few days ago, an icon of style and elegance who left an indelible mark on the history of world cinema.

As we remember his extraordinary performances, it is impossible not to think of his famous Ferrari 250 GT SWB California. This car, a symbol of the era and lifestyle, was for Delon more than just a simple means of transportation. After purchasing it from his colleague Gérard Blin, he used it for two years on the roads of the Côte d’Azur and Los Angeles, surrounded by true divas, from Jane Fonda to Shirley MacLaine. This is the car that belonged to the actor Adventure companionAn extension of his character, he turned him into an icon of the golden age.