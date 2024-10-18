Ferrari reigns for the world championship. Tonight is Free Practice and Sprint Qualifiers

Click here to update the live broadcast

Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to Live broadcast of free practice and qualifying sprint races for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The weekend hosted by COTA will be special: There will be not only two free practice sessions on Friday, but only one session with qualifying for the Sprint Race Which will take place on Saturday at eight in the evening, before the actual qualifying for the long race on Sunday. So the weekend is essential for the race for the World Championship, since there will be more points to be awarded.

Max Verstappen He remains at the top of the World Championship, has not won in eight races and has 331 points compared to 279 Lando Norris And 245 of Charles Leclerc. The duel for final victory should relate to the first two, even if Ferrari showed some progress between Monza and Paco, but confirmations now should arrive on a completely different track like the American one.

We start at 7.30pm with free practice, and at 11.30pm with sprint qualifying. I listen!