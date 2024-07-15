Ferrari, no miracle in Brazil: Toyota wins, Porsche expands – Results

A race full of twists and turns.

It is no surprise that the manufacturer won the 6 Hours of São Paulo in Brazil, the fifth round of the 2024 WEC World Championship: the victory in Interlagos was the most important ToyotaBut with the #8 crew of Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa, the #7 was dominating the race and the Japanese manufacturer looked set to take an easy first-two, but fuel problems caused Kobayashi, Conway and de Vries to lose three minutes, an eternity that hurt their chances of winning.

The No. 7 crew still managed to climb to fourth with a last-minute overtaking move against Ferrari #51who ran a strong race despite being penalised in the first hour of the race for a full-course yellow code violation. The podium was completed by the two official Porsches with the #6 car leading the championship ahead of the #5 car.

The Vanthoor-Estre-Lotterer trio was really tough, because, like the #7 Toyota, they had to make a tough comeback after the loss. holes In the first stint of the race after contact with the #12 “twin” 963 of Jota at Reta Oposta leading to Descida do Lago A – a matter of lapping on a short and “slippery” track like the green and gold was one to say the least – the Porsche of Jota lost momentum when it squeezed the #6 Vanthoor car towards the inside. The contact and damage suffered by the leaders of the classification was inevitable, and they were then able to return to the top also thanks to the “perfect” full yellow track for their strategy.

Sixth place for the other official Ferrari, car number 50, which won at Le Mans a month ago. They completed Points area The #38 Porsche (Jenson Button was among the crew and could have aspired to fourth without the car at the end again due to issues with FCY violations), the #95 Peugeot, the #15 BMW (first points for Marciello, Wittmann and Vanthoor) and the #35 Alpine of Mick Schumacher, Lapierre and Gounon. Eleventh was the #83 customer Ferrari which, as always, put on a great show with Kubica at the wheel until it collided with the #99 Proton Porsche at Ferradura which jeopardised the chances of a top-ten finish in the “yellow” Cavallino.

In the classroom LMGT3 Another success for the #92 Porsche, the Iron Lady Lamborghini that had taken pole had to give up due to a technical problem. There was also space on the podium for the #27 Aston Martin of Heart of Racing (its chances of fighting for victory eventually disappeared due to a driving violation under the FCY system) and for the McLaren 95 of United Autosport. Fifth place for the #46 BMW of Valentino Rossi, and sixth for the #55 Ferrari 296 of AF Corse. The WEC will now have a long summer break to return to the track on September 1 in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth round of the 2024 championship, which will see the #6 Porsche increasingly leading the drivers’ standings, with Toyota now close behind Porsche in the constructors’ standings and Ferrari in third.

WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Top 10 in Hypercar Class

WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo Top 10 in LMGT3 class