Ferrari F80: The lineage continues

The most famous model – the Ferrari F80 It’s the new full-hybrid coupé (and the most powerful and expensive model) from Maranello: a two-seater. heir It’s a trend started by the GTO in 1984 and continued with the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. Cars that brought the best of Maranello’s technology to the road, drawing on the experience gained in Formula 1 racing of their time: the GTO and F40 had a twin-turbo engine, while a naturally aspirated V12 was introduced in the F50 (derived from the single-seater ones, and as in Racing cars with carrier function); This engine was also retained for the later LaFerrari. And now, as has been the case for a few years now Formula 1but also in the World Endurance Championship (Ferrari won the last two 24 Hours of Le Mans with a 499P), here Turbo V6here 3.0, is able to 900 CV Powered by the MGU-H and MGU-K, the electric units that – together with the two front motors, also powered by current – bring the total power to 1,200 CV. There are a lot of them, even if it is 58 fewer than that of the very modern McLaren W1 (from News).

Record specific strength – Thermal engine Ferrari F80 Derived from Law No. 296 of 2021 (from first contact) but it was activated, and very little; It gained 237 hp, and obtained a very high specific power: 300 hp per litre Of displacement. What makes this possible are solutions such as connecting rods (in titanium) and pistons with a toothed interface to ensure the highest possible precision in coupling with the bearings. Compared to those in the 296, the pistons were lightened, as were the crankcase, sub-crankcase, timing cover and other components; Titanium screws were also inserted. 300 hp from the 800-volt electrical system is added to the 900 hp from the V6 engine. there Ferrari F80 It does not provide the possibility of operating only on electricity, nor the use of charging cables: It is a complete hybridso the battery is automatically replenished during free movement and braking, via MGU-K (electrical unit connected to the crankshaft) f MGU-H (Which instead uses the heat of the gases coming from the turbines to generate electricity). The recovered energy is stored in Drums Of the 2.3 kWh capacity, it is given partly to the MGU-K itself, which supports the V6 engine mounted in the middle rear of the car, and partly to the two Front electric motors.

Electric all-wheel drive, “race” brakes. – the Four-wheel drive It is obtained precisely thanks to Engines electrical beforeEveryone gives 110 CV. This structure makes it possible to generate torque directed at the front axle: electronics change the power sent to each wheel moment by moment, affecting the car’s balance when cornering. Performance? 2.2 seconds for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h and 5.8 seconds for acceleration from 0 to 200 km/h. Very effective Braking: According to the house, and Ferrari F80 It stops from 100 km/h in 28 metres. From 200 km/h to 0, 98 meters is enough. The results are made possible by Brembo CCM-R Plus brakes, made with materials and technologies used until now only in racing, such as brake surfaces coated with a layer of… Silicon carbide (SiC), ensuring greater corrosion resistance and reduced operating time.

More than 1000 kg of air – Due to the powers and speeds involved, to ensure the cohesion and stability of the roadAerodynamics takes a major role. The necessary load is generated byThe rear wing is movable (raises and tilts as needed), the rear extractor, the lower part of the car, and the front duct that transports the air that passes under the car towards the ventilation hole in the hood. Everything is born Load capacity: 1,050 kg Vertical at 250 km/h. This sophisticated aerodynamics is very sensitive to changes in setup: large body oscillations (for example during braking, when the front of the car lowers) may alter the car’s balance. The danger was avoided thanks to the use of Active comment (which works thanks to a 48-volt electrical network), is able to compensate very quickly for the forces that arise while driving.

“Big” style. – As for designUnlike what has happened so far, the car’s chassis was not designed around mechanics. The aerodynamic appearance and style have gained greater visual weight, making the car Ferrari F80 Less agile than the later Enzo and LaFerrari: the sides, in particular, have no ‘flare’ and this makes the F80 look great particle. Then there is a clear reference to the recent 12Cilindri Granturismo (from First connection) in the black strip that connects the headlights.

The cockpit is different than usual – For the house Ferrari F80 It is “1+: one”. Two-seater and one-seaterThe definition must be clarified: seat Of the passenger there was little Accumulated It is placed next to the driver’s seat, and is black to “camouflage” the carbon fiber of the passenger compartment (the cockpit is red). In fact, after seeing it, we can simply identify this fireball as a two-seater car. As for StructureThe cell and the roof are present Carbon fibre and composite materials, while the front and rear subframes are made of aluminum and are attached to the cell with titanium bolts. The “tank”, also made of aluminum alloy, houses the hybrid system’s battery.

More advanced electronics – the Ferrari F80 It is also equipped Version 9.0 Follower SSC system (Side Slip Control), now equipped with the integrated FIVE system (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator): a sports model that almost replicates the behavior of the car, using measurements from various sensors. The electronics are thus able to estimate not only the trim angle in real time, as in the previous SSC, but also how much and how quickly the car is rotating around itself, and make the necessary corrections (by braking, for example) more quickly and accurately than before.

It costs 3.6 million euros – Do you want one of… 799 Ferrari F80 Which will be produced by 2026? As always happens with the most expensive Ferraris, the car has just been presented but it is already too late. Customers have already been contacted and almost all of them have chosen: there are in fact more than 799 people in the world willing to spend 3.6 million euros For a car.