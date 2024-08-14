Ferragosto Horoscope by Mauro Perfetti August 14-15, 2024 / Aries to Virgo Forecast: Taurus is charged

to’Ferragosto Towerspecial for Mauro Perfetti Find out what the stars say about the two official summer holidays, before saying goodbye to the hot season, there will be insatiable flirtations for many signs, some like Gemini will have everything it takes to turn acquaintances into something more lasting and mature like a real love story while others like Aries are very focused on fun and knowledge, Taurus and Leo are also loaded while Cancer and Virgo will be at the top. So let’s see them Predictions of the famous astrologer for the first six signs: from Aries to Virgo.

Aries: The stars shine a light on your life and your holidays! The couple dynamics are ignited in Eros and renewed in feeling, after which you will think more about duty than pleasure, if you are single you can glimpse insatiable flirtations if you want to!

Visit: Venus, Virgo’s partner, is ready to turn on the eros… and give you rejuvenating vacations! There are good opportunities to escape the pressure and dive into the arms of those who make you feel good. If you are single, summer flirtations and maybe even the right meeting are expected.

Twins: If your relationship is stable, your partner will help you have a feast of hugs and affirmations, but all is not well and you will discover other truths but wait and do not make rash decisions! If you are single, in July, a flirtation or deepening of an acquaintance is expected.

cancer: Mid-August is the best time to make new friends, have fun, relax… and free yourself from doubts! Venus in Virgo will do everything in her power to improve the dynamics of the couple, proving to be an inexhaustible source of eros, feelings and hugs! If you are single, you will discover who you want to be with.

Leon: Ferragosto reveals that you have the right energy to get back to being the architect of your destiny, self-esteem and self-love are boosted to help you focus on the essence of love and people and get rid of hangovers and time wasters! If you are single, conquests and perhaps even a major affair are expected.

Bakr: Ferragosto gives you the opportunity to become the king or queen of hearts and your life, with Venus ruling your kingdom, it will be easier to rediscover the desire to love and allow yourself to be loved! For singles, there may be the right meeting with the right person, and couples going through crises will have their eyes opened.