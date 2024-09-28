Fernando Llorente joins Prime Video’s squad for the 2024-25 Champions League

Today, at Prime Video Presents Italia 2024, held in Rome, Prime Video announced the new roster of Prime Video commentators for the 2024-2025 Champions League season. Furthermore, new titles have been unveiled that exclusively showcase the first images of the original and exclusive Italian films, series and shows arriving soon.

Marco Foroni, Head of Business at Sports Prime Video Italia, announced that former Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, former Juventus, Napoli and Udinese player, as well as 2010 World and 2012 European champion with the Spanish national team, will join the team of journalists and experts. Prime Video for the 2024-2025 season Prime Video will broadcast the best match in the Champions League on Wednesday. With an Italian team always between Inter, Milan, Juventus, Atalanta and Bologna when participating.

Prime Video’s team of journalists and experts has also been confirmed for the 2024-2025 season With presenters Giulia Mizzoni and Marco Cattaneo, and sides Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato and Fernando Ciani; commentators Sandro Piccinini and Massimo Ambrosini; and commentators Clarence Seedorf, Claudio Marchisio, Gianfranco Zola, Giulio Cesare, Luca Toni, Diego Milito, Miroslav Klose and Gianpaolo Calvaresi. So Fernando Llorente was added to them as well.

As of the 2024/25 season UEFA Champions League It will move from the current format to 36 participating clubs and will be played with a new league stage and an additional knockout round that will bring more high-level matches for all football fans.

“We are delighted to reaffirm ourselves as the Champions League destination for Wednesdays in Italy, and to continue offering the best Wednesday matches to football fans exclusively until 2027.», Announce Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. «Millions of Prime subscribers in Italy greatly appreciated our coverage of Wednesday’s headline match. “This is the most prestigious competition in European club football and we will continue to invest and innovate to provide our fans with the best possible experience.”

Prime Video He started broadcasting football exclusively Champions League in Italy and Germany during the 2021/22 season and will also provide live, exclusive coverage to viewers in the UK from 2024/25. Added to this is a wide range of live sports on Prime Video globally, including Premier League football in the UK, French Premier League football and tennis with Roland-Garros in France, the NFL with Thursday Night Football in the US, and New Zealand Cricket in India and more.

In addition to live football matches, sports fans can also watch a rich selection of sports documentaries available exclusively on Prime Video including Federico Chiesa: Back on track, All or Nothing: Juventus, Marc Marquez: Everything, Bayern Munich – Behind the Legend, The Pogmentary, All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Rooney, Take Us Home: Leeds United And much more.

