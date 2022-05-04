Female unemployment, widespread and unknown

Female unemployment in the area has not been surveyed, and is too broad to actually be estimated. Some official data, among the few that are available (even unemployment has become top secret): As of June 30, 2021, 22006 unemployed people were enrolled in employment centers in Terni County, of whom 12,449 were women (56.6% of the total). This is what emerges from Tierney Economy Indicators, a county-coordinated observatory that provides data from about ten months prior. They were once in contact with them basically in real time, one at a time. “First of all, who joins employment centers does not represent the total number of job seekers. There are those who do not even join because of distrust or discontent or because they go to other channels. Therefore, the numbers of unemployed people, both female and male, are much higher than those registered in employment centers “. here in fact. Lucia Rossi, highly experienced union manager, and current secretary of Filcams CGIL in Terni speaks.

“We have long argued – explains Rossi – that Tierney offers jobs to females only through public employment, which clearly goes through selections and competitions, or in the service and trade sector. We do not have a specific production sector for women in the region where the overwhelming majority target trade and the third sector. , two sectors characterized by a high degree of instability.Thus, trade and the tertiary sector represent the only opportunity for female employment, but at the same time they are sectors defined by instability: not only is there a large gray sack of work but often women also have to They say they don’t want to have children right away. We’re still in these situations.”

Was something done? “A few years ago – Lucia Rossi continues – we launched a campaign around the innovation of large and medium industries that would have been the prerogative of massive employment, but very few companies have invested in this sense. Here there is no advanced university education as there is in the service sector Offered to the individual, with a feminine connotation, insecurity, non-compliance with national contracts, low-paying jobs.” What do you do next? “We relaunch the “legitimacy charter”, which we have already proposed in the past to employer associations with other trade unions – concludes Rossi -. It is an initiative with a dual objective, which guarantees for us the regularity of contracts and allows companies to eliminate unfair competition. “

Stefano Sinaglia