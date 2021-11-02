Felix Tourism Excellence: Winner of the World Travel Pioneers Awards

Felix hotels On World Travel Pioneers Awards 2021 for Italy. It is the award that is given every year Wtm London The most important trade fair in the tourism sector in the world is currently being held in the capital United kingdom – Assigns a company or a person distinguished by its positive impact on tourism sector. The winner is selected by an international jury from a shortlist of three nominees.

The award was awarded with Travel Agency Magazine, the specialist tourism magazine and the official media partner of the London event, during a virtual ceremony. The Felix Hotel Group, born in October 2020, won an award Entrepreneurial dynamism that characterized it in the time of the epidemic. “A happy story, a ray of sunshine in the darkness of the crisis,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief emphasized. Roberta Rihanna, at the handover ceremony.

Also at the jury’s table Simon Press, the exhibition director at the London Gallery, who defined the story of the Felix Hotels as “absolutely remarkable”, truly touching, and declared its victory. Our motto at WTM 2021 is ‘Reconnect. Rebuilding. Innovation “And the winners of the World Travel Pioneers Awards exemplify these values,” Press said.

“Felix Hotels is proud to have received the Wtm World Travel Leaders Award. We are a young and dynamic group with a global dimension, open to foreign markets, the different experiences that European tourists demand and at the same time keen to offer our services with a strong identity character”, Agostinho Cicalo NS Paulo MancaPresident and CEO of the Felix Hotels Group.

“Our goal, even with the opening of a brand new hotel in Felix Olympia and entrance Galanias Hotel & Retreat It is not only a proposal Sardinia seaside, but are unique experiences that can stay in the hearts of our guests: discovering the places, culture and traditions we want to share with our guests.”