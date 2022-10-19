Feeling discomfort in her eye, the doctor removes 23 contact lenses: “From the Guinness Book of Records”

She goes to the doctor with eye discomfort, and discovers 23 contact lenses. It happened in England and this case was reported interested in trade. A patient in her 70s, who wore daily contact lenses, arrived at the hospital saying she felt something in her eye that she couldn’t get out. Although her eyesight was blurred, the pain was bothering her the most.

You have to see this to believe it! The ophthalmologist retrieves 23 contact lenses from under the patient’s eyelid. The woman said she immediately felt relieved. pic.twitter.com/w42MFQC5YZ – USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 17 2022

Doctor’s intervention

Then the doctor first uses an anesthetic and a yellow dot to identify any scratches or foreign bodies. But he doesn’t see anything on the cornea from the initial examination, so he manually pulls back the upper and lower eyelids to see if there is anything in the upper or lower part of the vault. Then he uses an instrument called an blepharoscope, which keeps the upper and lower eyelids open at the same time for a longer period of time, so that you can use your hands freely to see what’s going on.

From the Guinness Book of Records

When asked to look down, she sees the edges of a pair of contact lenses stick together. Pulling them out, he feels he can see more and asks his assistant to pick up the phone to record the removal. Fifth.Then he had a huge speck of dark purple contact lenses in his eye. There were many contact lenses from the Guinness Book of Records. In nearly 20 years of practice, he had never seen anything like this before.