February 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

February 25, 2022 Metro, bus and suburban service is at risk

February 25, 2022 Metro, bus and suburban service is at risk

Noah French February 23, 2022 2 min read

Black and silver for those who use public transportation. Planned three times in Rome Transport strike This may leave users on their toes Meters, Capital Bus and Tram. Atac, Cotral, Roma Tpl and all other subsidiary operators have been affected by the insurgency.

What strikes are planned

As mentioned, there are three planned strikes. With the participation of workers from Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uil Trasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Autoferrotramvieri, Nationalism is making a huge impact: it will last 24 hours. Slm Fast Confsal will replace Faisa Confail for 4 hours. Cobas Adl, Cub Trasporti, Cobas Lavoro Private and Cub Transportation have called for another 24-hour strike. Virtually all unions will strike, and its impact will probably be significant in the service provided.

Guaranteed pads at strike time

Metro service A, B and C, Rome Lido, Termini Centocelle and Rome Viterbo trains, surface vehicles and trams are only guaranteed during legal periods, i.e. from the start of the day service (5.30) 8.30 and 17.00 to 17.00 to 20.00.

Do nights pass?

According to Atac, night service between the nights of February 24 and 25 will also be affected. Service of N lines is not guaranteed. On the other hand, the service of scheduled daytime lines runs for more than 24 hours and night time runs of lines 38-44-61-86-170-246-301-451 -664- are guaranteed. 881-916-980 and RomaTpl Company Lines 314-404-444. Post-service will not be guaranteed on the night between February 25 and 26.

Cottrell

Stop at the cot. The suburban service said, “All departures from the terminus are guaranteed until 8:30, and service will resume between 17 and 20”.

See also  German invasion of Greece and Yugoslavia 80 years ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Snow on the plains for Carnival! The message has arrived … ILMETEO.it

February 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Temperature, spring boom Instant, but completely unexpected news has arrived! ILMETEO.it

February 22, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Weather report. The Arctic front is in traffic with rain, thunderstorms, snow and wind. Here’s what happens today 3B Meteo

February 22, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

February 25, 2022 Metro, bus and suburban service is at risk

February 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (February 23, 2022)

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Fear in flight for Elton John, his private plane has a hydraulic failure during a windstorm

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Pain medicine, three digital multi-professional skill-sharing meetings

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines