February 25, 2022 Metro, bus and suburban service is at risk

Black and silver for those who use public transportation. Planned three times in Rome Transport strike This may leave users on their toes Meters, Capital Bus and Tram. Atac, Cotral, Roma Tpl and all other subsidiary operators have been affected by the insurgency.

What strikes are planned

As mentioned, there are three planned strikes. With the participation of workers from Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uil Trasporti, Faisa Cisal and Ugl Autoferrotramvieri, Nationalism is making a huge impact: it will last 24 hours. Slm Fast Confsal will replace Faisa Confail for 4 hours. Cobas Adl, Cub Trasporti, Cobas Lavoro Private and Cub Transportation have called for another 24-hour strike. Virtually all unions will strike, and its impact will probably be significant in the service provided.

Guaranteed pads at strike time

Metro service A, B and C, Rome Lido, Termini Centocelle and Rome Viterbo trains, surface vehicles and trams are only guaranteed during legal periods, i.e. from the start of the day service (5.30) 8.30 and 17.00 to 17.00 to 20.00.

Do nights pass?

According to Atac, night service between the nights of February 24 and 25 will also be affected. Service of N lines is not guaranteed. On the other hand, the service of scheduled daytime lines runs for more than 24 hours and night time runs of lines 38-44-61-86-170-246-301-451 -664- are guaranteed. 881-916-980 and RomaTpl Company Lines 314-404-444. Post-service will not be guaranteed on the night between February 25 and 26.

Cottrell

Stop at the cot. The suburban service said, “All departures from the terminus are guaranteed until 8:30, and service will resume between 17 and 20”.