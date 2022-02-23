February 23, 2022

Fear in flight for Elton John, his private plane has a hydraulic failure during a windstorm

Lorelei Reese February 23, 2022

An eyewitness explained that “the terrible weather and epic gusts made the landing almost impossible. Two landing attempts failed.” the sun. “The wind hit the plane and it didn’t work. The nose of the plane was very vertical. The plane was descending and it was in the middle of the runway when it stopped landing and regained altitude.”

When the first landing attempt proved too dangerous, the pilot decided to turn back and approach for more attempts. Meanwhile on the ground, emergency crews, including fire and rescue support, were preparing to rescue the pop star. The plane turned back on a second attempt to land, but strong winds caused it to sway dangerously and prevented it from making a second landing as well.

Only on the third attempt did Elton John’s plane land safely. However, the flying ordeal did not discourage the rocker, who almost immediately took another flight to New York, where he was scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on February 22 and 23, as part of his Bye Yellow Brick Road course.
An exciting journey that the cantans outperformed very well because … the show must go on.

