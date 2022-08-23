FBI – US sues Trump administration over ‘illegal’ explosion of Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – New York, August 22 – The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago was dictated by “politics” and “cannot be allowed to influence political justice. Trump is a clear front-runner in the Republican primary and the 2024 general election. Beyond that, in the 2022 midterm elections.” His endorsements were decisive for Republican candidates, the former US president’s lawyers said in legal action against the US government seeking the appointment of a ‘special master’ to examine documents sought by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.



The FBI raid was “unlawful and unconstitutional.



We are taking necessary steps to get back the documents issued without any malicious raid. I will never stop fighting for Americans. “Motion filed in Florida court,” Trump says, to assert my values ​​over unnecessary “FBI blitz.”



“The government has long treated President Donald Trump unfairly,” the president’s lawyers say in a filing before Trump-appointed Southern District Judge Eileen Cannon. If Cannon accepts the request, the process of reviewing documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago could be prolonged and slow the government’s investigation into whether he obstructed a federal investigation.



In other high-profile cases involving Trump, special prosecutors have been appointed, such as former prosecutor Michael Cohen. Trump’s request for a special master’s degree is not unusual. Not uncommonly, CNN reports, the former president’s attorneys presented it two weeks after the FBI blitz. This may indicate a behind-the-scenes disagreement among lawyers on how to proceed. (handle).

