Farewell to the seven Mediaset channels: why and since when

Mediaset Premium channels are no longer seen. In fact, the contents of the platform are no longer transmitted: its disappearance is the result of the non-renewal of the agreement between Sky and the Cologno Monzese platform.

Mediaset Premium: What channels will be missing and since when

There are seven channels that are no longer broadcasting. Specifically, these are the three channels a crimeAnd stories so a job, dedicated to the most popular series, and four more dedicated to cinema (Excellent cinema 1And Excellent Cinema 1 + 24And Premium Cinema 2 e Excellent cinema 3).

From January 10 2022 (And not from November 2021, as was originally planned), these channels will no longer find space on the satellite broadcaster decoder, and all content recorded by users up to that point will be removed from Sky.

Sky and Mediaset: The Partnership Is Broken

The rumors of rips have been haunting each other for quite some time, so much so that we imagined the broadcast interruption as early as last summer. Now the decision is official and irrevocable. And so the Mediaset Premium show stops after years of service, with a project that actually opened a lane in the great broadcast season.

However, thanks to the functions included in the decoder Sky QSubscribers who have wifi in their homes will also be able to take advantage of other platforms that rely on the broadcaster to transmit their schedules: let’s talk about Netflix Based on Amazon Prime.

As for the Mediaset project, on the other hand, Seventeen years later, the adventure of Premium ends, started in 2005 to compete with Sky Satellite Pay TV. A project that lasted between ups and downs, and thus also lost the allure of its early days, and thus became more of a burden than a resource for Biscione’s budgets.

Meanwhile, starting from the 2021/2022 season, the European Football Championship matches (in addition to the Europa League and Conference League matches) will return. Visible on Sky with a sports subscription. After the Christmas break, it starts again with the Round of 16, and all international matches of Juventus and Inter can also be watched, except for those broadcasted exclusively by Amazon Prime.

E-commerce giant led Jeff Bezos She signed a multi-year agreement with Sky. The partnership expects, as of December 14, 2021, to launch the Amazon Prime Video app on Sky Q and NOW TV devices in Europe. Additionally, for the first time ever, the NOW TV app will also be available on Fire TV devices.

lap Prime video It was already active on NOW TV devices in Italy, UK and Ireland and on Sky Ticket devices in Germany. Thanks to the agreement between the two platforms, as of December 2021, subscribers of the two services can watch all current TV series and movies, Sky, Prime Video Sports and all other planned innovations on a single platform. After all, Sky Q has always offered access, in one place, to a rich selection of Sky content, major streaming applications and the simplest viewing experience possible.