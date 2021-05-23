Farewell to Sister Margarita: She died in the United States – Chronicle

Poggio A Gianno has lost his cousin Margherita Marcione, a citizen of the Courtyard. The nun died Wednesday at the age of 99 in Morristown, New York. The news was given by the “Avenier” newspaper and immediately sparked waves of memories in Poggio and Italy in general because Sister Margherita was (not only) the biographer of the church. There is …

Poggio A Gianno has lost his cousin Margherita Marcione, a citizen of the Courtyard. The nun died Wednesday at the age of 99 in Morristown, New York.

The news was given by the “Avenier” newspaper and immediately sparked waves of memories in Poggio and Italy in general because Sister Margherita was (not only) the biographer of the church. He has dedicated his life to faith, research and research: he has published several books, including Pope Pius XII, Clemente Repora and the philosopher Filippo Massi. It is with Messi that the connection with the city of Pokோmon emerges. In addition, Sister Margherita became closely acquainted with Giuseppe Presolini, whom she defined as “a fusion of Catholicism and American liberty.”

Born in New Jersey in 1922 to Italian parents, the nun was a university professor of Italian literature in Madison and traveled extensively between the United States and Europe.

“Sister Margherita Marcione – recalls former mayor of Poggio Marco Martini – had done a lot of research in Poggio with Filippo Massie and his origins with Giacomo Gianni, and often came to Poggio. .Unfortunately I was not feeling well and did not attend that session, but it was very emotional.He is a scholar of characters and bonds that really bond between the United States and Italy.In 2017, the last trip I used for the twins with Charlottesville on that day, I heard about her and she always acted well They told me there was. I remember her studies with great affection and gratitude. “

Sister Margarita is a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in the Philippines. “I met her on several occasions in the eighties and nineties – journalist Moro Pancini recalled her – was very happy to hear about her livelihood. She knows practically everything about Filippo Massie.”

M. Serena Cursioli