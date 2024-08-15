Farewell to Bobby Charlton, English football legend

English football legend and 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced. “Manchester United mourns the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most iconic players in the club’s history,” the English club wrote on its website. “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions of people, not just in Manchester and the UK, but wherever football is played in the world. He was hugely admired for his sportsmanship and integrity as well as for his exceptional qualities as a footballer. Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of football.”

Sir Bobby came through United’s youth academy, made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals in 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three English titles and an FA Cup. He was capped 106 times for England, scoring 49 goals and winning the 1966 World Cup. After retiring, he worked with the club as manager for 39 years. United added: “His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; his legacy will live on through the work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation. The club extends its deepest condolences to his wife Lady Norma, his daughters, grandchildren and all those who loved him.”