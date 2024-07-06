Fallout London is coming: Here’s how to play it

London repercussions – The ambitious Fallout 4 mod that essentially creates an entirely new game – was originally scheduled for release this spring, but the arrival of a current-gen update for the game’s core consoles has complicated the lives of the creators of this fan-made DLC. Now, however, there’s an update.

The team’s identity has been revealed. In collaboration with GOGto provide a standalone version of Fallout London for players to use. Since the project is too large to be published through most modding sites, GOG is hosting the download and making it available to all players, regardless of which store they own the base version of Fallout 4 (which is required, you can’t play London 4 without it).

In a new statement, he said: Fullon Team He gives an update on this process and says that everything is almost complete.