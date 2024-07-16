Faleha Hassan Iranian also shares poems and biographies published by Elisa Massia from San Giuliano di Puglia-Campopazzo, living in the US.

Photo by Cartesia in Faleha Hasan

Faleha Hassan.

He is a poet, editor, teacher, writer and playwright, born in 1967 in Najab, Iraq, now living in the United States. Faleha was the first woman to write poetry for children in Iraq. He has a master’s degree in Arabic literature and has published 26 books to date, his poetry has been translated into English, Turkmen, Bosnian, Hindi, French, Italian, German, Kurdish, Spanish, Korean, Greek, Serbian, Albanian, Pakistani. Romanian, Malayalam, Chinese, Odia, Nepali and Macedonian languages. It is a 2018 Pulitzer Prize nomination, a 2019 Bushcart Prize nomination.

Member of the International Association of Writers and Artists.

Winner of SJ Magazine’s 2020 Women of Inspiration Award,

Grand Jury Prize Winner (Sahito International Literary Prize 2021)

One of the best women 2023 exam groups

Winner of the 2023 Women’s Art Award

Membro di Whos’ Who in America 2023

Sahito Prize, Jury 2023

Vincitrice del premio HerStory Award della Women’s Federation for World Peace New Jersey 2024

Cultural Ambassador – Iraq, USA since 2018

Cultural ambassador and global literary consultant PEN CRAFT Bangladesh

Email: [email protected]

A refugee complains

it means what?

What if Columbus didn’t discover America?

I play hide and seek with my daughters.

This afternoon we gathered around a plate of cardamom scented tea

and pastries

like my brother

We are sure that we are waiting for him,

Knocking lightly on the door, “Is anyone home?” he asked.

We laughed over and over at the jokes my students told me at school.

Incense scents the room.

If Columbus had not discovered America,

I will not close the windows of my apartment.

To avoid opium fumes coming out of the neighbor’s pipe

from polluting it.

If he doesn’t find it.

I love the smell of bread baking every morning

No more walking through the woods to Walmart

Then, buy some bread and cheese

I asked my son: “Will you come with me? do you want?”

He says: “I’m afraid to walk in the forest.”

So, I walk there alone.

If Columbus had not discovered America,

I won’t take two trains and a bus to get to my university

Come back the same way.

I will take a mini bus

It gets me where I want to go.

If Columbus had not discovered America,

I would have slept through the night, dull with the breath of my children;

I wouldn’t have suffered from the insomnia that plagues me here.

If he doesn’t find out,

I get my poetry collection a month after its release.

Instead of waiting an entire year for three copies to arrive in the mail.

If he doesn’t find out,

I’m not going to shelter from Hurricane Sandy for three days

Using all the energy he had gathered, he tried to tear off the roof of my apartment.

where is the wind

I was keeping the tiles from coming down with my prayers.

E. . .

God, when can I rest?

For twenty years I have fought on many fronts.

But no victory was in sight, not yet.

…………….

I cried with the dove,

The dogs chased me,

I shed tears

Wrapped myself in poetry against fear and cold.

I have suspended my days on the hooks of patience

It will definitely go down.

I drowned in the raindrop of asceticism

I swallowed the treacherous cup again and again

E. . .

A warrior has no time to rest!

In Faleeha Hasan

