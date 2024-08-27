Fairy Tail 2 has an official release date with the entire guild celebrating

Publisher Koei Tecmo and development studio Gust have Fairy Tail 2 official release date announced : December 13, 2024. In fact, it will be available in Japan starting December 12, just one day earlier, while the PC version will launch on December 11 in the West, to match the Japanese launch (it’s a question of time zones).

Fairy Tail 2 is released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. (It will only be available on Steam.)

Fairy Tail 2 is the second Japanese role-playing game based on the popular series. By purchasing it, players will be able to River “Alvarez Empire Arc”It is considered the climax of the original story.

So Natsu, Lucy, and all the other members of the Fairy Tail guild will have to deal with Emperor Spriggan (Zeref) of the Alvarez Empire and his elite corps “Spriggan 12” and the world-destroying black dragon Acnologia.

The game will be available for purchase in Standard and Various special editions:

union fund which includes the base game, a “Sorcerer Magazine Special Edition: Game Release Edition Vol.2” catalog inspired by the original work’s “Sorcerer Magazine”, special 3D-finished shikishi (three types in total), and more.

Combo Set which includes all items from the Guild Box as well as an art board signed by series creator Hiro Mashima.

Deluxe Digital Edition which includes additional in-game content such as costumes, characters, scenarios, and various downloadable content.

All purchases of physical and digital versions of Fairy Tail 2 Lucy’s “Miss Fairy Tail Contest” costume will include: Until December 27. The game will also be at Tokyo Game Show 2024.