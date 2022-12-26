Fabian O’Neill, ex-Juventus and Cagliari farewell. What Zidane said

Fabian died in hospital on Christmas Day O’Neill the former Uruguay international who played in the first division between 1995 and 2002 with Cagliari, Juventus and Perugia. He was hospitalized yesterday in Montevideo due to bleeding, but this time the treatments failed to save the 49-year-old, who was undermined by alcoholism and already forced hospitalizations and operations several times.

Cagliari, who had already inducted him into the “Hall of Fame”, paid tribute to his former player with a message on Twitter: “Proud that I was able to admire your genius so close: pure, crystal, like the most precious diamond. You made us fall in love with your class, Cagliari He never stops loving his charmer with the number “10” on his shoulders. Rest in peace Fabian. Forever one of us.” In a Rosuble jersey, O’Neill amassed 120 appearances, scoring 12 goals between 1995 and 2000.

O’Neil and Zidane Kadu

His talent, largely expressed in his time on the island, led him into the Juventus shirt as he was unable to reassert himself at the levels he attained at Cagliari. From him someone like Zainuddin Zidane She said “He’s the most talented player I’ve ever seen play.”a sign of respect between hero and hero, talent robbed too soon.

O’Neill, Juve Memory

This is the memory of Juventus: The Uruguayan midfielder, who passed away on December 25, 2022, played for Juventus for two years. Montevideo At the age of 49 Fabian O’Neill. A talented midfielder, born in 1973, O’Neill played for Juventus for two years, from 2000 to 2002. His career began and ended at Nacional Montevideo (with which he won the national title and twice Liguilla before the Libertadores de America ): in Italy, in addition to Juventus, He played with Cagliari and Perugia. Juventus remembers Fabian and extends its condolences to his family.”