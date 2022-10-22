F24 False: Tari di Rodengo Saiano goes to the municipality of Molfetta

Do you want to advertise on this site?

I They are separated by 858 km, but the Tari di Rodengo Saiano in Puglia, in the coffers of the municipality of Molfetta, could end up due to an error in the cadastral reference codes pre-printed on F24. This is thesilly situation It appeared yesterday when someone, very careful, opened the envelopes that Town Hall had sent to the companies: on the model, in the body code space, F284 was reported, which stands for Molfetta, instead of H477, the numbers and letters that identify the country of Franciacorta.

That could have been a mistake done by the company who contracted with the management of Tari on behalf of the municipality and who, in a hurry, had to “put the patch” by sending a certified email to all companies, with new invoices with the correct code. A fatal mistake, but fortunately it was immediately intercepted by the meticulous exploits of Rodingo Sayano, who noticed the mistake and The problem was reported to the municipality (and on social networks) avoid, most likely, the tax becoming a complex issue, consisting of appeals, requests and fines.

So far, none of the 600 municipal companies seem to have actually paid Tari, with the consequent bureaucratic difficulties, other than that, to get the money back and pay the fair municipality. case intervened Mayor Rosa Vitale: «It was actually a mistake by the company that deals with Tari for businesses – assures Vitale – as opposed to the waste tax for city users, for our offices. Fortunately, our companies are very careful, with immediate intervention that should have avoided more problems. In the event of payment – concludes the mayor -, companies can inform the municipal offices, which will be activated immediately ».

