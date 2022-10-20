F1, Verstappen still focused on: ‘now the title of the creator’

Rome – Not even the time to celebrate the second world drivers title, which was won the last time Suzuka Grand Prix which – which Max Verstappen Immediately Weekend in Austin where is the Red Bull She can also beat the constructors’ championship. It is enough not to lose 19 points to Ferrari, who is second in the standings, at a circuit that the Dutchman achieved great success last year. “Nice to come back to Austin, love the city and the track. win here last year – Verstappen explains It’s been fantastic and I can’t wait to see what results we can achieve this weekend.”

“I haven’t celebrated yet”

Verstappen is still focused on the end of the season – he can bring Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 wins in a season – and there will be time to celebrate.. “I am looking forward to the remaining races. It was special to win the drivers’ title in JapanAnd the But I didn’t get a chance to celebrate much because we’re still focused on Grab the creator’s title For the team. Target – Red Bull driver concludes – It is clear that he will win both, but now we have to work and keep our cool: that will only happen if we continue to do well.”

