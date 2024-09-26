F1 swear words, Ralf Schumacher with Verstappen: ‘Bin Sulayem? Disaster’ – News

Bad words in F1, Verstappen vs FIA

It should not be said that the International Federation did not do its best to convince everyone – absolutely everyone – to agree. With the controversy surrounding the swear words that followed the decision to penalize Max Verstappen Condemned to doing a few hours of work for the common good, the drivers unanimously sided with the world champion and against the commissioners’ decision, which they considered too harsh. In short, the Dutchman is certainly in good company in the protest that has brought him face to face with the FIA:support Nico Rosberg and the GPDA, now too Ralf Schumacher He stands with Super Max.

Ralf Schumacher with Max

Indeed, Verstappen chose not to speak – or rather, to do so as little as possible – during the official FIA press conferences, but then he expressed his frustration to the assembled journalists at the track at the end of the Singapore GP, threatening to quit F1. A prospect Schumacher said he was taking very seriously: “I think Max could pull out if there’s an escalation.She is very independent and has already made a lot of money in her career. Moreover, he has stated several times that he does not want to drive in Formula 1 forever, so I do not rule out the possibility of his retirement.“

“Max – the former driver continued, among others, Williams and Toyota – He also has a lot on his mind at the moment. There’s Christian Horner, Adrian Newey’s departure, a car that’s jumping around nervously on the track, and a championship win that could slip away from his hands. It’s natural to swear sometimes… I think the warning was enough.“

Ben Salim as Chancellor Schultz

Schumacher then pointed the finger at the FIA ​​president, who is guilty of getting himself into trouble (again) with his anti-insult campaign:Mohammed bin Sulayem’s role is tragic, he looks like Olaf Scholz (Chancellor of Germany, Ad), It’s a disaster in terms of communications.First he got into trouble with Susie Wolff, then there was the huge scandal with Liberty Media that almost cost him his job, and finally the comments he made at the official awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. I advise the FIA ​​to think of something new.“

“It’s clear that now it’s a battle with Max. If I had to advise him what to do – Ralph concluded – I would tell him to focus on the track because on a technical level, the problems he has to face are already big enough. However, he feels he is being treated unfairly and has become stubborn, but I don’t think Ben Sulayem is smart enough to change the situation.. So I would like to make necessity a virtue and propose an exciting project, maybe to help children or something like that. However, Verstappen must now concentrate on the car and winning the world championship. Such a boycott is nothing if not a distraction.“