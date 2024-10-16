F1 Austin, Vasseur accuses Ferrari: ‘World Championship still open’ – News

By Valerio Baretta

Ferrari towards Austin

Once fall break is over Ferrari The team travels to Austin to begin the American trilogy, which will also make stops in Mexico City and Interlagos. The Scuderia arrives in Texas eager for redemption, after the defeat in Baku and especially afterwards Black Saturday in Singapore Which ruined our weekend in Marina Bay. But according to team manager Frederic Vasseur, that did not spoil the World Series.

Vasseur’s words

“The intense end of the season begins with Austin, which consists of six races structured over a hat trick in just eight weeks. As far as we are concerned We want to verify the quality of what we have already delivered in previous races on the high-speed turns of this trackthe. This weekend, the preparations made at home before arriving at the track will also be of particular importance: the Sprint system is back and this means that we will have one free practice session before qualifying for the 100 km race on Saturday.These are the French words.

“Charles and Carlos have prepared well and the team is excited. As always we will focus on ourselves Bring home the best from the package At our disposal. We have to give everything we have, because the values ​​on the field are very close Everything is still open in the blueprints“.

Austin, with its curves, ups and downs, is one of the most demanding and yet fun challenges of the entire tournament. Here Charles Leclerc finished first last year but was unable to repeat himself in the race, finishing sixth at the checkered flag and then being disqualified due to irregular wear on the ground. Another element of motivation for the Monaco player, who wants to do the best for himself on his 27th birthday today.