F1 and FIA directives await after 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. Sprint points and format change

They will be played in Imola, by Emilia-Romagna GBto me Red Bull Ring (Austrian GP) it is in Interlagos (Brazilian GP) the Three enemy qualifications In the 2022 Formula 1 season. This was created by the Formula 1 Committee that met the FIA ​​and Liberty Media teams in light of the FIA ​​Council scheduled in the coming days, and discussed in particular what happened at Abu GP. Abu Dhabi 2021 which awarded the drivers’ title to Max Verstappen.

Abu Dhabi, official announcements soon

Some conclusions have been reached in this matter, but the president of the FIA, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulayem, will analyze them carefully before determining the interventions that will be announced soon. The current race director is in plain sight, Michael Masseybut in the meantime, a team was to be created to make the most accurate decisions in the race and avoid situations like last year.

Sprint, indicates the top 8

about the Sprintthe Saturday’s short race will now award points (eight to one) for the top eight Ranked and no longer in the top three only. over there first place Sunday’s race will then be decided with Friday’s qualifiers.

At least 2 courses without a safety car to score points

Accordingly, the Committee decided that no Grand Prix points would be awarded unless two races were completed in the presence of a safety car or a virtual safety car. this is Never repeat what happened last year at SpaWhen a flood occurred, the race was resolved in three laps behind the safety car. Also defined, with modifications, i Scores are assigned if a match stops earlier than expected: If the leader does not exceed 25% of the rolls, then 6 points are distributed to 1 point between the 1st and 5th rank; between 25% and 50%, from 13 to 1 point will be divided between the first and the ninth; Between 50% and 75%, 19 points will be shared as one for the top 10.