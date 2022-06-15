June 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Montana and Yellowstone Park.

Noah French June 15, 2022 1 min read
Study time
1 minute, 7 seconds
Flooding in Montana and Yellowstone National Parks
Flooding in Montana and Yellowstone National Parks

Southern Montana was attacked Sediment rainIt added a quick, Snow meltingThey were provoked Unprecedented flood. The first data speaks of 76mm in three days. Many foundations were submerged in water and mud, some bridges were washed away and parts of the road were submerged. As a result, Yellowstone National Park was evacuated and temporarily closed.

Despite the destruction of numerous houses and other buildings, There were no immediate reports of injuries. Yellowstone officials said they were assessing the damage caused by the storm Bridges were swept away, landslides occurred, villages were isolated and evacuated by boat and helicopter.. It is not yet clear how many visitors were trapped or forced to leave the park and how many residents were rescued and evacuated outside the park. There has also been some severe damage to the Yellowstone access communities in the northern part of the park and southern Montana. Photos from the North Yellowstone National Park Service show landslides from the Gartner and Lamar rivers, faded bridges and flood-cut roads.

Follow us on Google News

See also  Pnrr: Dragons are determined to curb criminal infiltration - politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Biden, White House confirms candidacy in US 2024 election

June 14, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Livorno – US Ambassador to the Port of Livorno in Florence

June 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Municipal Election 2022, elects Porto San Giorgio Vesprini. The Sand Elpidio A More Case

June 14, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Montana and Yellowstone Park.

June 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Food stamp strike on June 15, bars and supermarkets will not accept tickets – Economy

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Aquaman 2, Amber Heard is out? The actress denies the rumor

June 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Lose those annoying extra pounds by doing just one workout a day to be fit even at 50

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines