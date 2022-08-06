Expulsion, Saturday 6th August with black seal. Live Traffic – Chronicle

Bologna, 6 August 2022 – The Summer escape This summer reaches its peak in 2022. Rated “Heavy Traffic”. Red dot all weekend Except for Saturday morning, the traffic jam is also there Black Seal . This is what Viabilità Italia predicted with the weekend in mind 5-8 August .

Today, Saturday August 6, they are scheduled Major movements for holiday resorts . The connecting lines between North and South – as reported by Autostrade per l’Italia – are confirmed to be very busy: in particular A1 Milan-Naples, The A14 Bologna-Taranto (and A30 Caserta-Salerno to the south).

Already yesterday afternoon and this morning, I Outflows from urban centers are expected to increase Targeting major tourist destinations. There may also be south facing queues Next weekend before August 15th Alongside this will be the first return movements to the cities and regions of the North.

From the second half of August Major movements will concern returns to major urban centers and will be concentrated above all else with forecasts for Saturday and Sunday. Red dot .

Meanwhile, F And less fire, Many more fires have taken their toll Road and Railway Arteries, Disrupts circulation.

It is better to travel with someone on board to avoid discomfort due to high temperature and heavy traffic. Adequate water supply and stop at service areas located along the roads, rest in case of fatigue or cover a long journey.

Autostrada per l’Italia and the state police are working together to raise awareness among travelers about the dangers of driving. At the beginning of summer travel and on all weekends of the month, Stradel’s rangers, Aspie staff and Anpass volunteers will provide continuous care services with passengers parked in some key service areas. : from Health care In collaboration with Anbas (National Association of Public Assistance), it will provide an ambulance with volunteers for any request for intervention. Information about road conditions in real time.

Driving ban for trucks: Days and times

Circulation restriction for heavy vehicles and high vehicles in general 7.5 tonnes on certain days and times, here’s what; Sat 6 8am to 10pm and Sun 7am to 10pm.

Same hours for trucks on the weekend of 12 to 14 August, including Ferragosto Day on Monday.