March 8, 2022

Export, Brandini (Coldiretti): "One in three women is an entrepreneur but there is still much to be done"

Karen Hines March 8, 2022 1 min read

Much has been done for women entrepreneurs, but there is still much that can be doneToday, 1 in 3 entrepreneurs is a woman. With women in business, we have increased our ability to penetrate international markets. From this point of view, the role of women has been fundamental and will become even more important, because we never need to increase our ability to export our franchise to give our companies a future.” Ettore Prandini, President of Coldirettiat the conclusion of the “La primavera dell’Export” event.

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Coldiretti chief said: “Certainly Continuous speculation on some supply chains and products Which we import, because we are not self-sufficient, is a concern. Second, I’m worried business costs which increases exponentially. We are going through an unprecedented crisis, if we add to this the increases in energy, the fears grow more and more. at the community level We need to sustain the future of our entrepreneurs but also to ensure food for consumerswhich is an aspect of social nature that should not be overlooked”, concludes Brandini.

